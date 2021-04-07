TWO teenagers have been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Marbella.

National Police say the pair were taken into custody on suspicion of stealing goods from a home and then demanding money from the owners to return the items.

The crooks allegedly entered the house with a false key while the residents were not at home. But when the owners returned, from the outside they spotted the lights were on and saw people moving around inside.

The owners called the police and when officers arrived they entered the property with the owners – but found no sign of the thieves.

