LITTLE change was the message from the Valencian government today(April 8) over their renewal of COVID-19 restrictions until late April.

Despite current infection rates being lower than last July and August, Valencian President, Ximo Puig, has pretty much maintained all of the current measures which were due to expire on April 12.

Virtually all of the restrictions have been extended to April 25 and they remain the toughest in Spain.

The only changes concern the numbers of people that can meet and making things easier for nursing home visits.

The hospitality sector will still have to close at 6.00 pm in spite of some cautious optimism that trading hours could be extended.

The good news for bars and restaurants is that up six people will be able to share a table from Monday and that figure also applies to all outdoor gatherings.

Two groups of cohabiting people will be able to meet within homes, and up to six participants will be allowed for sports training and practice.

Restrictions will also be loosened up to allow more visitors to nursing homes in the light of their residents having been fully vaccinated.

Ximo Puig, said: “We have the lowest incidence of the virus in all of Spain and there is no country in Europe with better figures than the Valencian Community.”

“The fall in death rates has been dramatic. If you look back to February, we lost more people in two days during that month than over the last fortnight,” he added.

The night curfew and regional border closure will remain in place until Spain’s second State of Alarm is scheduled to end on May 9.

Today’s announcement from Puig came as no surprise and there is strong caution in waiting longer to see what effect the Easter holiday period will have had on infection rates.

“Analysis of sewage water in the region is suggesting that there might be a rebound in virus cases over the next few weeks,” added Puig.

