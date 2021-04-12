GUN salutes were fired across Gibraltar to mark the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away on April 9 aged 99.

The Royal Gibraltar Regimen fired 41 rounds at one round every minute from 1pm on Saturday, joining cities across the UK including London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, as well from Royal Navy warships.

Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo and Commodore Steve Dainton of Commander British Forces Gibraltar, were both present at the HM Naval Base for the momentous occasion.

A 41 Gun Salute, executed by the @RoyalGIBRegt, took place at HMNB #Gibraltar today to mark the sad passing of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh. #BFGib and the wider community are extremely proud to be one of the saluting stations and able to show our respect in this way. @DefenceHQ pic.twitter.com/vc0sQ1YdNq — MOD Gibraltar (@MODGibraltar) April 10, 2021

The public were encouraged to observe the gun salutes, which are fired to mark significant national events, on television or online, rather than gathering in crowds to watch outside.

“His Royal Highness leaves us with a legacy of indomitable spirit, steadfastness and an unshakeable sense of duty,” said General Nick Carter, chief of the U.K. Defense Staff.

“From all of us who serve today and who have served, thank you.”

In London, the King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, fired 36 horse-drawn guns at a parade ground in Woolwich Barracks.