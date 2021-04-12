MORE people can get together from today(April 12) across the Valencian Community in a modest relaxation of COVID-19 rules.

In public areas, both indoors and outdoors, groups of up to six individual non-cohabitants are now allowed to meet.

That includes areas like bars and restaurants as well as sports training and practice.

In private areas, family and social gatherings of people belonging to a maximum of two family units or cohabiting groups will be allowed, which is one more than up to yesterday.

Relaxations have also been introduced over gatherings for religious worship and ceremonies.

There has been no change to the curfew hours of 10.00 pm to 6.00 am and the regional border remains closed.

The hospitality sector still has to cease trading daily at 6.00 pm.

The measures remain in force until April 25.

The Valencia region will maintain the curfew and border closure until Spain’s second State of Alarm expires on May 9.

The area has the lowest incidence of COVID-19 infections in the country.