AN illegal electricity hook-up to an indoor marijuana farm is believed to have started a house fire in Torrevieja last Saturday(April 10)

Neighbours heard an explosion on Calle Rio Tajo on the Altos del Limonar urbanisation at around 11.30 am.

The bang came from the ground floor of a semi-detached tourist property.

The occupants fled when emergency services arrived and left their dog behind.

A Torrevieja fire crew discovered the blaze came from a room that housed a marijuana plantation.

They believe the fire was almost certainly caused by an overload to one of the cables used to illegally-obtain electricity which powered the room’s light and ventilation system.

The blaze caused major damage to several rooms in the property.

The dog has recovered after being treated by a vet for smoke inhalation.

It’s the fourth incident within a week in the Torrevieja and Orihuela Costa areas of indoor marijuana farms being discovered in domestic houses.