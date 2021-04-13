83 new coronavirus infections have been reported in Valencian Community today(April 13) according to the regional health ministry.

It’s 40 more than a week ago but it is identical to yesterday’s total.

The region continues to the only area of Spain to be in a ‘low risk’ category for new COVID-19 cases.

The underlying trend in the Community is a modest upward rise, perhaps fuelled by extra social gatherings over the Easter holiday period.

That concern led the regional government to introduce only modest changes to their COVID restrictions yesterday.

Nine deaths have been reported today taking the pandemic total in the Valencian Community to 7,228 fatalities.

Hospital admissions figures and patients in intensive care appear to have flattened with little movement.

Hospitalisations stand at 383, which is a rise of nine on the Monday total but 22 fewer on a week-to-week basis.

The number of people in ICUs is the same as yesterday, namely 77, which is six less compared to April 6.

Outbreaks appear to be rising in the region, with 14 reported today compared to eight a week ago.

The largest involved seven cases of social origin in Villarreal.