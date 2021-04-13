FOUR historic restaurants in Barcelona city have been the latest high-profile victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cal Pinxo was a hugely popular seafood eatery in the Barceloneta beach area that had been serving customers for over 60 years, while Senyor Parellada had been open in the Born neighbourhood of the capital city for 38 years.

Other historic names to go under include Agut in the famous Gothic quarter, shut after 97 years, and Can Soteras in the Eixample, which has pulled down the blinds for the last time after a whopping 105 years of business.

All hopes were on Easter, after a disastrous year with practically zero international tourism and no visitors from outside Catalunya since last summer.

However, the holidays did not pan out as expected, and ongoing restrictions – including the perimeter closure around the region and the reinstatement of the district closures this week – have sealed the fate of these legendary establishments.

A recent protest by the Catalan hospitality sector outside the Palau de la Generalitat government headquarters

But they are far from the only ones. The local hospitality union estimates that around 30% of bars and restaurants in Barcelona city centre have been forced to close down in recent months.

