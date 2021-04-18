A three star LGTBQ hotel in Torremolinos is being put up for sale by its current owners.

The Ritual Torremolinos Hotel, located in La Nogalera, is set to be auctioned on April 21 for a minimum of €20million.

The adults only hotel has long been a save haven for the gay community visiting the Costa del Sol.

Valued at €40million, the establishment was recently renovated and boasts 189 rooms-apartments with bathroom sauna-spa, an infinity pool and roof top bar.

The sale by public auction will be carried out online through the portal www.inmoconcursal.com managed by the specialized entity Hermes Capital Europa, SL.

The owners now want to auction the site with bids from 20 million euros but the new owners will have to respect the existing contract.

