A WOMAN who sent sexual images of her own young daughter to other paedophiles has been arrested as part of a gang of a dozen perverts.

Spain’s National Police detained the twelve people for possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material over the Internet

Items seized from the gang included 14 mobile phones, three laptops, nine hard drives, two tablets and 24 CD-Roms.

Mostly operating in pairs, the group were simultaneously arrested in the provinces of Alicante, Almería, Barcelona, ??Madrid, Pontevedra and Valladolid.

Investigations began when intelligence from the US Embassy in Spain was received regarding alleged prostitution and corruption of children.

Specialized officers identified twelve individuals in various Spanish locations, using the internet to distribute material of sexual exploitation.

The National Police reminds that sharing or saving sexual images of minors is a crime, and must be reported, if found.