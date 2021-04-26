SPAIN’S Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, received a package containing what appeared to be a bloodied knife today, April 26.

The terrifying incident came after several other politicians received death threats ahead of a pending regional election.

An investigation was immediately launched, with chilling pictures of the folding pocket knife being released to the press.

Threatened: Reyes Maroto

El Periodico de Catalunya said that authorities were checking whether the red liquid on the blade was actual blood or just paint.

They added that Maroto herself has not seen the package or its contents, as it was opened by her secretary.

The knife was sent with a handwritten note, allegedly hidden between two CDs to prevent it from being detected by scanners.

Maroto thanks her supporters via social media, claiming, “Threats and violence will never silence the voice of democracy – freedom will prevail.”

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez immediately condemned the threats, saying, “We are not going to let hatred take over the coexistence in Spain.”

Similar death threats have also been sent to Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, the head of the Guardia Civil, Maria Gamez.

Pablo Iglesias, leader of the left-wing Podemos party admitted that someone sent him an envelope containing four bullets.

The intimidation campaign appears to be connected to the Madrid regional election on May 4.

Maroto was proposed as a candidate for Madrid’s vice president by her Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party.

