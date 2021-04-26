A GIBRALTAR supermarket chain is helping those struggling to get access to sanitary product by offering free tampons and pads to customers.

Morrisons has been praised by shoppers for there free ‘discreet’ service available in store.

Since the beginning of the pandemic the number of girls unable to afford or access period products since has tripled and the grocery giant are doing their bit to help support those in need.

Customers are able to access the free period products thanks to the discreet service instore.

Shoppers can ‘Ask for Sandy’ at the customer service kiosk and received a free discreet envelope.

A tweet promoting the service went viral and racked up thousands of likes and shares .

Many heaped praise on Morrison’s for the initiative, calling it ‘fantastic’ and ‘so thoughtful’.

Morrisons in Gibraltar is a favourite among the expat community

The original tweet told those in need to’Ask for Sandy’.

It read: “Please don’t feel shy. If you are in need or struggling for sanitary products go to our customer service kiosk (Next to Timpsons) and ask for a package that SANDY has left for you.

“You will then be given a FREE discreet envelope with what you need no questions asked.”

Morrison’s in Gibraltar confirmed to the Olive Press that the megastore on the Rock that they were delighted to take part in the company wide initiative alongside stores in the UK.

Manager Dan Scott told us: “We are taking part. It is not just a local initiative but nationwide with lots of stores in the UK taking part too.”

