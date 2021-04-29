A BRITISH man has died while reportedly taking photos underwater in Ibiza.

The 35-year-old man was pulled out of the Punta Galera waters just after 6.15pm yesterday evening.

According to initial reports, the Briton had been practising underwater photography with a friend when he got into difficulty.

His friend raised the alarm before paramedics pulled the man out from the water, however despite efforts to perform CPR, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Guardia Civil have not yet revealed his identity.

Punta Galera, which lies in the municipality of San Antonio, is renowned for its jagged rock platforms and is a popular spot on the island to practice cliff jumping and snorkelling.

Last August, a British man plummeted to his death from a famous sunset viewpoint on the island.

Richard Lloyd Canavan, aged 30, lost his life after falling 150 metres from the cliffs close to the Torre des Savinar which overlooks the small island of Es Vedra.

This year in Mallorca, a British man also died in a suspected suicide after falling 45 metres from a viewpoint in the Formentor area.

Witnesses said that the 56-year-old man, a local resident who lived in Pollenca, ‘threw himself off’ the top of the Es Colomer viewpoint and landed on the cliff rocks.

