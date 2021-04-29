CASTELLON airport will host professional plane building and maintenance courses from September.

The Generalitat announced yesterday (Wednesday April 28) that up to 30 young students will be offered a training slot at the Vilanova d’Alcolea installations next academic year.

With the main aim of generating employment, the launch of the vocational training programme also looks to fill a gap in the regional education curriculum, as until now there was no similar course on offer anywhere in the Valencian Community.

Theory classes will be taught in the same building currently housing the pilots’ training centre, while a brand new hangar will be built for the practical lessons with an investment of nearly €300,000 on behalf of airport managing body Aerocas.

Furthermore, the students who successfully complete the course will be employed directly at the airport, according to regional Education councillor Vicent Marza, with agreements already signed with several companies operating there.

Marza added that, although the programme will begin with a maximum of 30 vacancies this year, the idea is to eventually multiply the number by 10, with up to 300 students set to carry out their professional training at Castellon-Costa Azahar airport.

Inscriptions will take place online from May 21 to June 1, with 2,000 hours of theory and practical lessons spread over two consecutive academic years.

Successful graduates will be able to build, repair and perform maintenance on commercial airplanes, military aircraft and private jets, among others.

Castellon-Costa Azahar airport

In another development this week, it was revealed that regular international flights will resume at Castellon airport between the end of May and the beginning of June.

Aerocas president Arcadi España made the announcement on Tuesday, admitting that the final green light will depend on the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic.

Airlines operating at Castellon-Costa Azahar have been selling tickets for the last month, with flights suspended at the installations since last October.

The Wizz Air connection with London is scheduled to return on June 2, while the same company plans to relaunch its international routes to Vienna, Budapest, Katowice and Bucharest by the middle of the month.

Meanwhile, Volotea is planning to begin running its domestic flights to and from Bilbao as of June 10.

