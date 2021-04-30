THE VOX Party has slammed a sex education class in Mallorca after finding out that children used plasticine to learn about the reproductive organs.

This week, 11-year-old students at Felanitx’s IES Academy were taught about reproduction and in a bid for the class to be more interactive for the children, they used plasticine to make models of the reproductive organs.

Learning of the contents of the class, VOX took to their social media platform to express their anger over the children being taught about human development, labelling it as ‘pornography’.

Balearic VOX spokesman, Jorge Campos, said: “11-year-old students have participated in an alleged course on sexuality, or shall we call it pornography, which has been taught during school hours and where the main activity was to make genitalia out of plasticine.”

INTERACTIVE: Students learnt more about personal skills and relationships

The school has however defended the lesson, stressing that the pupils partook in various activities including reading books as part of their educational material.

In recent years, sex education has been taught more actively across schools in Spain after it being banned by law in Francoist Spain, helping children to gain the information, skills and motivations to make healthy decisions about sex and sexuality.

As well as learning about human development, the curriculum focuses on relationships, personal skills, sexual behaviour and health.

SUCCESS: Students share one of their activities in the sex education class. Credit – @ies_felanitx









Last week, the far-right party faced backlash after leading Spanish politicians filed complaints about their misleading billboards plastered across Madrid.

The posters falsely claim that unaccompanied child migrants were getting over ten times as much money as pensioners, with two cabinet ministers from the left-wing Unidas Podemos party calling the messages a hate crime.

