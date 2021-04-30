THE latest COVID-19 new case figures in the Valencian Community are continuing to stay constant with little change.

The regional health ministry said tonight(April 30) that there were 186 new infections today, which is 29 less than yesterday, and four more than a week ago.

The bulk of the new cases in the Community continues to be in Valencia Province, averaging at around 60%.

Five additional fatalities have been reported today taking the pandemic total to 7,315 with 33 deaths over the last seven days

Hospitalisations have gone below the 250 mark.

They now stand at 246, which is 11 less than yesterday and a week-to-week fall of 22.

56 patients are in ICUs, which is one more than than yesterday and six fewer than a week ago.

Nine outbreaks totalling 34 infections have been reported in the Valencian Community.

Four of the outbreaks are in Valencia City.

