A MINOR magnitude 2.9 earthquake has been registered in Malaga province this Sunday.

The quake was felt on Sunday afternoon in the town of Benamocarra, located within the area of Axarquia, east of Malaga.

According to the National Geographic Institute, the earthquake was recorded at 14.27 hours with an epicentre 62 kilometres deep in the municipality.

Other earthquakes have also been recorded this Sunday in the province of Malaga, the largest of which was in the town of Periana, measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale.

Since last December, the province of Granada has been rumbled by over a thousand quakes, eight of which were greater than or equal to 3.0 magnitude and 41 were felt by a large part of the population.

Experts attribute the recent seismicity in Granada to the continuous approximation of 4 to 5 millimetres per year between the Eurasian and African plates.

Earthquake Magnitude Scale:

2.5 or less: Usually not felt, but can be recorded by seismograph.

2.5 to 5.4: Often felt, but only causes minor damage.

5.5 to 6.0: Slight damage to buildings and other structures.

6.1 to 6.9: May cause a lot of damage in very populated areas.

7.0 to 7.9: Major earthquake. Serious damage.

8.0 or greater: Great earthquake. Can totally destroy communities near the epicenter.

READ ALSO: