AN EXPAT author has turned her fascination with the lives of locals on the Costa del Sol into a stunning new book.

Carina Bølling, from Denmark, has lived in Benalmádena in southern Spain for six years with her husband.

The 65-year-old has now released a book, Lucky 7, after stumbling across a photograph of seven men from Andalusia sparked a passion for writing.

She said: “From the very first time I saw the photo by Miro Slavin called ”Lucky 7”, I began to wonder who the seven old men in the photo were and how lucky they were.”

Carina, who admits she never previously considered herself a writer, became obsessed with finding out the truth behind the men featured in the picture.

“Never before had it come to my mind to write,” she said. “However, since stories tend to be as different and unpredictable as human beings, they started to grow, came to life, wanting to be written.

“As a result of this, I have written a book with stories about the men and their lifelong friendship in a village on the Costa del Sol where women, more or less deliberately, have pulled the strings and helped them along the way.”

Carina said the book features ‘stories of how bad luck can be turned into good’ and includes hilarious snippets of the men’s real lives from mad dogs to a dead rich man and a drunken donkey.

She added the tales ‘were essential in understanding the lives of the seven old men who have a bench in the village square, as their favorite hangout meeting place’.

The book, available in English and Danish costs €15 and is available at the following places :-

Cafe la vida, Fuengirola

Nordic Muebles, Fuengirola

Fuego Blanco, Álora

La Casa, Torrox

La Axarca, Frigilana

Simzar Estates, Fuengirola

