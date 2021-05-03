SPANISH police have dismantled an industrial-scale laboratory in possession of more than 3million doses of performance-enhancing drugs worth millions in Andalucia.

Investigators made 20 searches in homes and business premises across City Real, Cádiz, Almería, Castellón and Málaga and arrested 21 people in connection with the criminal organisation.

Officers uncovered 3million finished doses and 65 kilos of active ingredients of various drugs with which they could make other 38million doses.

Investigators say the laboratory had capacity close to 1,000kilos per year and had 30 different types of products and used two brands.

