THE night curfew will not disappear in the Valencian Community when the second national State of Alarm ends on May 9.

That’s the hope of Valencian president, Ximo Puig, who confirmed today(May 3) that the perimeter closure will be lifted.

Puig said that he wants a curfew to continue but he will need the legal backing of Valencia’s Supreme Court.

The national State of Alarm gave blanket legal approval to Spain’s 17 regions to impose border closures and curfews from 10.00 pm without being challenged in local courts.

The lifting of the national emergency provisions means that each region will need its highest court to support tough restrictions.

Ximo Puig said: “I don’t think it is the time yet to get rid of the curfew as it has helped keep infections down.”

He has nevertheless dropped strong hints that the 10.00 pm start-time could be pushed back by one or two hours, so long as the low infection rate is maintained.

“We will be able to move forward in May,” he added.

The Valencian Community has Spain’s lowest COVID figures at 43.82 cases per 100,000.

Neighbouring regions like Murcia have already pushed the curfew start-time back to midnight.

Over the lifting of the border closure, Puig said: “We must be careful to make sure that this increase in mobility does not have a negative impact on the health situation.”

“We have made so much progress in such a short space of time that it is very important to remain prudent,” he commented.

READ MORE MURCIA TO CARRY ON PAYING FOR FOREIGN TOURIST COVID HEALTHCARE

SPAIN TO EXTEND COVID-19 TRAVEL BAN TO NON-EU COUNTRIES