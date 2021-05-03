A young squatter got the shock of her life when the supposedly ‘dead’ owner of an Alicante City property tried to get back in.

The Policia Nacional arrested the 22-year-old female trespasser who thought she was in for a long stay as the owner had passed away.

The illegal occupier didn’t know that the apartment was only empty as the owner was in hospital to get treatment for a serious medical condition.

The 81-year-old owner tried to enter her home after being discharged.

To her horror, she discovered the front door lock had been changed and had to call the police.

The Policia Nacional got verification from the old lady’s neighbours that she lived at the apartment and they managed to prise the squatter out voluntarily.

She told officers that living with her mother had become unbearable in another apartment in the same block.

She said that she heard that one of her neighbours had died and saw it as the perfect opportunity to move into the property.

The squatter alleged that she paid a man €500 to prise open the front door.

The woman, who has no criminal record, has been charged with trespassing.

