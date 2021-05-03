ANDALUCIA has detected 1,706 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, following its first weekend with mobility between provinces.

Monday’s caseload is much lower than the 3864 cases recorded last month on April 3, just days after Semana Santa.

Sadly seven more people have died from COVID-19 in Andalucia over the past 24 hours.

Out of the eight provinces, Sevilla registered the most new cases today with 457, followed by Granada with 420 and Malaga with 248. Jaén registered 151 new cases over the last 24 hours, while Cordoba had 136, Cadiz 115, Almeria 92 and Huelva 87.

HOSPITAL NUMBERS FALLING

Hospital numbers are also continuing to drop, according to figures released by Junta de Andalucía over the weekend.

A total of 1,285 Covid-19 patients are currently in Andalusian hospitals, of which 346 are in an intensive care unit

On Sunday, 2 May, Andalucía registered the fourth consecutive drop in number of coronavirus patients in hospital to 1,285, some 99 fewer than on Saturday, which is the largest drop in one day since 7 March (-137), and 142 down on seven ago days, while the number admitted to an intensive care unit remained at 346, some 24 more than last Sunday.

The stats showed the region is far from the peaks registered in the third wave on 2 February (4,980), the second wave on 10 November (3,478) and in the first on 30 March, 2020 (2,708).

Andalucía also remains below the peak of the third wave reached regarding the number of patience in ICU, with the 7 February marking the highest number with 735 patience in ICU care.

