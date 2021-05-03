POLICE have recovered almost five tonnes of hashish from a major drug gang operating in Spain’s Costa del Sol.

The drugs, believed to be transported from Morocco using high-power drug launches and fishing boats, were intercepted in an exchange in the Cadiz town of Conil de la Frontera on Sunday, May 2.

Cops arrested eight people in connection with what is claimed to be one of the most important and active criminal organisations introducing large quantities of drugs into Spain.

Officers identified that Spanish, Moroccan and Italian nationals were behind the network.

Several raids were also carried out on properties across the Costa del Sol as part of Guardia Civil’s ongoing Operation Busycon, which is aimed at targeting drug dealers and disrupting their illicit trade.

A further eight people were detained and more than €200,000 in cash, jewellery, vehicles were seized.

Police highlight the arrest of one Spanish citizen during the raid as a major triumph, believing him to be one of the most active drug traffickers on the Andalusian coast, who has controlled and organised the introduction of drugs into Spain.

An Italian citizen with several pending legal cases involving drug trafficking and ‘mafia-type association’ was also arrested by the authorities.

