THE weekend COVID-19 case totals for the Valencian Community have shown a big drop compared to the previous weekend.

348 cases were reported since last Friday as opposed to 532 infections on April 26.

The fall is firstly down due to last weekend’s tally including 100 COVID cases at a Valencia City student residence block.

There may also be reduced reporting due to it being a bank holiday weekend along with a downward trend in new cases on a week-to-week basis.

15 deaths were reported since Saturday in the largest daily figure since April 7.

The pandemic death toll in the Valencian Community now stands at 7,337, which is a rise of 42 over the last seven days.

Hospitalisations have shown a slight rise since Friday, standing at 249, a rise of three patients over the weekend.

The total is 17 less than last Monday’s total.

The number of people in intensive care is up by one on Friday’s figures, at 57, which is five fewer on a week-to-week basis.

14 outbreaks have been reported today, with the two biggest both in Alicante City, and consisting of 12 and nine cases.

