THE conservative leader of Spain’s Madrid region looked set to win big according to exit polls published when voting ended on Tuesday evening, but support from far-right Vox will be needed to form a government.

An exit poll carried out by GAD3 and broadcast on TVE when voting closed at 8pm showed the Popular Party (PP) were set to double their number of seats securing between 62 and 65 deputies.

But the PP fall short of the 69 seats needed for an absolute majority in the regional legislature making it likely that the incumbent premier Isabel Diaz Ayuso would need to seek the support of far-right Vox in order to form a government.

Together, the right-wing parties look set to secure between 74 and 79 seats, while the broad left – made up of the Socialist Party (PSOE), Más Madrid and Unidos Podemos – are set to take between 56 and 63, according to the poll.

As predicted, the result was bleak for centrist party Ciudadanos, who faced electoral oblivion losing all 26 seats in the regional parliament after securing a mere 3 percent of the vote.

Official results will now start trickling in and confirmation of the winner should come in the next few hours.

READ ALSO: