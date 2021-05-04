A SPANISH summer camp leader was jailed for over 25 years today (Tuesday, May 4) for sexually abusing young boys.

The vile predator, who worked at the children’s camp in Ronda between 2014 and 2016, used his role as a leader to gain the trust of underage boys.

The High Court of Justice of Andalusia heard how the sick man groomed at least 11 youngsters to send him intimate photographs in the summer of 2016.

The prosecution said the man, who was respoibsible for supervising the children in their cabin, created ‘emotional ties’ with his victims during their stay.

He then asked them for their social media details and manipulated youngsters into sharing intimate photos with him.

The disgraced former camp leader was sentenced to a total of 25 years and 6 months fir six crimes of enticement, eight crimes of pornographic dissemination to minors, three crimes of making aggravated child pornographic material and one of exhibitionism.

In addition to the custodial sentence, the Prosecutor’s Office also asks on this occasion for eight years of solitary confinement and 500-meters distance from the victim of the intimate photograph, plus ten years of probation and another five years of disqualification from working with minors.

