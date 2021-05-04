RESIDENTS in the Valencian Community will have to wait until the last minute to find out what health restrictions they will have to follow once Spain’s second State of Alarm ends at 11.59 pm this Sunday(May 9).

The Valencian government will not announce their plans until Saturday, in spite of having the lowest infection rates in Spain and Europe.

They say that they want to study the latest COVID case numbers, which are unlikely to suddenly change their downward trend alongside hospital admission figures that are lower than last July.

President Ximo Puig yesterday(May 3) made it clear that the border closure imposed in late October will end, but he wants to maintain some form of curfew.

The night-time curfew currently starts at 10.00 pm and if infection rates remain low, then it is expected that Puig will reduce it by as much as two hours.

His administration also wants to be certain that if a curfew is maintained, then any rejection by the Valencian Superior Court can be quickly appealed to the national Supreme Court in Madrid.

Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has promised a new ‘speedy’ appeals process for Spain’s 17 regions if local courts throw out tough restrictions.

Speaking today, Valencian vice-president, Monica Oltra, said: “We have to hold out a little longer as the vaccinations advance.”

Appealing to frustrated residents, Oltra added: “We are all very fed up but please do not spoil everything that has been achieved through everyone’s discipline over recent months including de-stressing the health system.”

The new package of restrictions that kick in on May 10 will last for 15 days.

