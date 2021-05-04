THE Parador hotel chain is offering a series of special concert packages during the summer months that promise to combine a musical experience with an overnight day in some of the most emblematic of Spain’s hotels.

Imagine attending a concert by one of Spain’s most celebrated musical talents performed beneath the starlit sky on a sultry summer evening. Add an intimate meal for two and a cocktail or several before retiring to a bedroom within the thick stone walls of a Medieval castle or a building that boasts the very best views.

This summer it will again be possible to enjoy the Caprichos Musicales series put on by Spain’s Paradores – the state-owned hotel chain that uses historic buildings or those with the very best aspects.

This summer music fans can enjoy flamenco from Diego el Cigala performed as the sinks slowly into the Mederranean while you sip a cocktail on the lawns of the parador at Nerja, Andalucia or the exquisite jazz of Andrea Motis beneath the castle walls on a hilltop in Cardona, Catalunya.

Andrea Motis will perform at Cardona Parador in Catalunya

There’s also Victor Manuel performing in the former monastery that is now the parador in Corias, Asturias, Jorge Drexler in the old castle of Jarandilla, Extremadura, Cbucho Valdes in Toldedo and Buika in Sigüenza.

September brings the chance to see two of Spain’s greatest talents, Estrella Morente in Cadiz and Tomatito in Segovia.

Prices start from €550 for two people including concert tickets, dinner and an overnight stay and can be booked at caprichosmusicales.com

READ ALSO: