VACCINATIONS will be available for people aged between 50 and 59 from next week, regional authorities in Catalunya said.

Appointments can be booked for the jab from May 10 through the regional health authority website.

Health chiefs are taking advantage of the delivery of large quantities of the vaccine to Spain to reach younger groups.

The Catalan health authority said it aims to the give at least one dose to everyone above 30 by July 15.

The second dose will be delayed for eight weeks after the first.

A man is vaccinated at the Fira de Barcelona, a new mass vaccination site in Barcelona. (Photo by Davide Bonaldo/Sipa USA)

Josep Maria Argimon, the Catalan health secretary, said by July 15, he expects that 1.5 million Catalans will have received both doses.

At present the second dose is being being administered three weeks after the first.

Those who wish to book an appointment should quote their SIP/CIP number.

If you do not have Catsalut number you can go to nearest doctors with your NIE/TIE, passport and proof that you are on the padron and they issue you with temporary SIP/CIP to be able to obtain the vaccine.

Link: https://vacunacovid.catsalut.gencat.cat

