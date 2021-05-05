THE Supreme Court of Justice (TSJIB) has rejected the Balearic government’s proposed coronavirus restrictions that they hoped to introduce across the region after Spain’s state of alarm comes to an end.

This has come as a major setback for president Francina Armengol, who last week made it clear that she was determined to keep most of the current COVID-19 measures in place after May 9.

Some of the restrictions proposed were an 11pm curfew, controls at ports and airports, social interactions to be limited to six people and bars and restaurants to have limitations on their opening hours and capacity.

However, the TSJIB rejected all measures on the grounds that the government must first approve them themselves.

They said: “The judges determine that they cannot make decisions on rules that have not yet been approved or adopted.

“Therefore, before a judicial decision is made, the Executive must specify what types of measures it intends to apply to face the health crisis, and once those decisions are finalised, they can submit a new lawsuit and the court will be able to rule on its legality.”

This decision led to Armengol calling a crisis meeting with several of her ministers and legal team this afternoon where the measures were discussed and approved.

Without wasting any time, they were then re-submitted to the TSJIB with a decision expected to be reached in the coming days.

Meanwhile, in a bid to boost domestic tourism, the Balearic government has launched an innovative campaign where its residents will be given €100 holiday vouchers to spend on inter-island escapes.

Revealing the €11 million initiative, Armengol said it would be ‘key to promoting the Balearics as a safe tourist destination’ amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “With this, the Balearic Islands can now present itself to the world as a territory with great tourist potential, an excellent health system and an exemplary epidemiological situation.”

