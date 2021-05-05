149 new COVID-19 cases were reported today(May 5) in the Valencian Community, according to the regional health ministry.

The key week-to-week comparison means there are 76 fewer cases than on April 28.

In keeping with recent months, the Wednesday total is once again up on the Tuesday figure which reported 127 new infections yesterday.

The day-to-day rise of just 22 cases is lower compared to previous midweek totals.

Eight additional fatalities were announced today.

The health ministry said that only two of those have occurred in the last few days, with deaths caused by COVID going back to the first three months of 2021 only being put into the pandemic tally today.

The pandemic death toll now stands at 7,354, a rise of 47 over the last seven days.

Hospital admissions could get below the 200 mark by the weekend.

The latest total is now 219, a fall of 14 since yesterday, and a drop of 37 on a week-to-week basis.

There are 54 people getting ICU care, which is three less than yesterday but the same total as on April 28.

13 outbreaks have been reported in the Valencian Community, with the largest being 13 cases in Valencia City.

READ MORE NEW AGE GROUP TO START GETTING VACCINE IN COSTA BLANCA AREA FROM MAY 17

A SUCCESSFUL VACCINE ROLL-OUT WILL BOOST SPANISH PROPERTY SALES