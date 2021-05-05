HOTELIERS on the Costa Blanca have demanded that the Valencian president ‘knock on the door of Downing Street’ to get the UK to lift travel restrictions to the area.

The call has come from the Benidorm-based Hosbec association after speculation emerged yesterday(May 4) that the UK would include the Canary Islands on a ‘green travel’ list along with some of the Greek Islands, Portugal and Malta.

Mainland Spain allegedly will not figure on that first ‘green list’ in a snub to the Costa Blanca and Valencian Community which has the lowest COVID infection rates in Europe.

The official infection rate in the Canary Islands is three-times higher than that of Alicante Province, which includes the Costa Blanca.

‘Green-list’ status means British tourists will not have to quarantine in a hotel on their return home.

Hosbec president, Toni Mayor, said: “The Valencian government must start up its diplomatic machinery to get the region classified as ‘green’.”

“The British market is vital for the revitalisation of Valencian tourism as it accounts for 40% of our visitors.”

“President Ximo Puig ought to be knocking on the doors of Downing Street right now to make sure they know our excellent health figures ahead of any UK decision,” he added.

VALENCIAN PRESIDENT, XIMO PUIG

Mayor also slammed the national government for continually talking about the Balearic and Canary Islands in regard to tourist re-openings and ignoring the Valencian region.

In another comment aimed at Ximo Puig, Toni Mayor pleaded that he ‘has to make positive moves for tourism which justify all the closures and months of sacrifice that have made the area the best in Europe for low COVID infection rates.”

Mayor said earlier this week that he doesn’t expect half of his members to reopen their hotels before July due to the absence of UK tourists.

A Benidorm hospitality association have used the same reason to suggest that at least a quarter of bars and restaurants will not reopen next week, despite Sunday’s ending of the State of Alarm.

