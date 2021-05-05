A new age bracket will get their first COVID vaccines in the Valencian Community from May 17.

The regional health ministry says that vaccinations will start to be offered to people aged between 55 and 59 years.

They say that over 100,000 doses have already been reserved for that age group.

The ministry adds that everybody aged between 70 and 74 years will have received at least one shot by the end of next week.

Recipients have been jabbed with either the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their first inoculation of the Pfizer or Moderna formulas.

A mixture of large vaccination points and local health centres are being used.

The target set by Valencian president, Ximo Puig, is for everybody aged 60 and over to have had at least one injection by the end of May.

Text messages are being sent to people aged 60 to 69 to attend appointments, and that is being extended to the under-60s.

At the moment, the AstraZeneca vaccine is being administered to people in their early sixties, with Pfizer or Moderna shots for those above 65.

As of yesterday(May 4), 1,747,505(up by 228,000 in a week) vaccinations have r been administered in the Valencian Community.

Just over 523,000 people(up by 129,000 in a week) have been fully immunised with two doses or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson jab.

READ MORE SPAIN AHEAD OF TARGET FOR FULL VACCINATIONS

ANNOUNCEMENT THIS SATURDAY OF ALTERED RESTRICTIONS NEXT WEEK IN VALENCIAN COMMUNITY