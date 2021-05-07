SINCE Spain began rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine a total of 5million people have received their first and second dose.

Certain groups are being prioritised in the roll out, beginning with frontline healthcare workers and care home residents, followed by members of the public over the age of 80.

Nearly all care home residents have now received both jabs. In addition, 12,162,359 people, representing 25.6 per cent of the population, have already received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Assuming that there are no unforeseen events, the Spanish government’s target of vaccinating 70% of the adult population during the summer would appear to be possible.



You can now check your expected date of vaccination online on the Ministry of Health website. The online vaccination calculator allows you to see where you are in the queue to receive the vaccine.

The site specified when each age group should expect their invitation to received their first jab. It also explains what to do in the event that you are not able to attend your first appointment.

Click HERE to view the website, or if you are experiencing trouble and would like to speak to someone, please call 900 300 555.

READ ALSO: