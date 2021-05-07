SHOPPING for a wardrobe which needs to offer options for dizzying public engagements and glitzy galas as well as visits over Zoom and snaps with the family, is a costly business.

But Spain’s Queen Letizia proved she was the ultimate royal recycler when she attended a military ceremony today.

The mother-of-two, looked regal in a chic white dress as she presided over the ceremony that featured the delivery of the National Flag to the ACAVIET (Aviation Academy of the Army) in Colmenar Viejo.

Queen Letizia, 48, first wore the elegant tweed dress 15 years ago for her eldest daughter Princess Leonor’s christening in 2006.

Created by the Spanish fashion designer Felipe Varela, the smart dress clearly holds a special place in the royal’s heart.

She teamed her sophisticated attire with a pair of high heels and a blue brooch.

The queen wore her silky brunette tresses in a sleek bun and kept jewellery to a minimum.

The monarch made sure to keep herself protected amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic by sporting a white face mask covering both her nose and mouth.