THE Balearic government has introduced a new set of coronavirus restrictions which will stay in place until at least May 24.

The measures were finally approved by the Supreme Court of Justice after initially being rejected on the grounds that president Francina Armengol had to first approve them in her own government.

This led to Armengol calling a crisis meeting with several of her ministers and legal team to quickly ratify the restrictions.

CURFEW

The nighttime curfew will be enforced from 11pm to 6am each day.

BARS AND RESTAURANTS

Bars and restaurants in Ibiza and Mallorca will be able to open their terraces from 6am to 10.30pm every day of the week.

Although the use of their interior areas will remain prohibited, the move is a step forward for the sector after having to close for the afternoon under the previous rules.

Use of the interior areas is permitted in Formentera and Menorca,

SHOPS

Shops and shopping centres can now open until 10pm from Monday to Saturday at a 75% capacity in Mallorca and at full capacity in Formentera, Ibiza and Menorca.

BEACHES AND PLAYGROUNDS

Beaches and playgrounds will be closed between the hours of 9pm and 6am each day.

SPORTS

A maximum of 15 people are allowed to attend a low intensity indoor exercise class, 10 in a high intensity indoor class and 15 in outdoor activities such as hiking.

The capacity inside the interior area of gyms has been increased to 50%.

For sporting events, a maximum of 500 spectators are allowed in open spaces and 200 indoors.

A gap of at least three seats will be required between each group of people and the consumption of food and beverages remains prohibited.

EVENTS

Funerals, wedding, baptism and communions can now have 30 people in attendance outdoors and 15 people indoors.

