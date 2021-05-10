ORIHUELA COSTA has caved in to the demands of pet-owners on Costa Blanca South, and authorised its first dog beach.

Luisa Boné, local Councillor for Beaches, announced that she has signed the Decree authorising dog access in the “Cala Cabo Peñas”, known locally as Cala Mosca II.

PEOPLE POWER: Councillor Luisa Bone with other dog-walkers

The beach is one of ten along the area’s coastline that offer top facilities and are frequented by all nationalities throughout the holiday season.

But it’s pressure from year-round dog-walkers that has forced the council to act.

Bone said: “This is a response given to the citizens that had been to have a local beach where you can go with your pet.”

She also admitted: “It is no longer enough to offer just ‘sun and beach tourism’, we must offer extra benefits where beaches specialise in sectors such as the Surf in Cala Cerrada or of the dogs in this case.”

Bone admits that this further adds to the attraction of the coast, promoting economic activity as well as benefiting tourism.

Posters will be placed at access points displaying beach rules (in Spanish and English) regarding the obligatory collection of mess.

Potentially dangerous dogs must be muzzled and restrained at all times, with respect and care taken for the flora and fauna of the environment.

