THE body of an Irish mother missing since Saturday has been found in the Marina Alta region of Costa Blanca North, yesterday.

Sources have revealed Suzanne Knowles was found close to her home in Forna, some 20 miles inland from Denia.

Three of her children had flown to Spain on Monday night in a desperate bid to find their mum after she went missing on Saturday, May 8.

Mrs Knowles said she was going to buy a horse at the weekend, but after setting off at 10am that morning, no-one had seen or heard from her.

The 51-year-old was last seen a few miles away in her beige Fiat van (pictured, before a roof rack was fitted)

Guardia Civil were informed and raised the issue immediately on social media, with a “Desaparecida” (Disappeared) post.

The Olive Press spoke with Suzie’s daughter on Tuesday morning, Tahnee Knowles-Hamester, who mentioned the panic at trying to coordinate Covid-tests and flights at such short notice, revealing that she and brothers, Josh and Ben, had yet to determine what may have happened.

Anecdotal evidence from friends in the area was contradictory, which only added to the stress being suffered.

Social media posts from all siblings managed to gather a number of helpers, with Tahnee bravely coordinating groups to search nearby rural areas.

However, volunteers came upon the tragic body of their mum within two hours of searching, very close to her home.

It is believed she may have been there since Saturday, as she has not answered calls from any of her desperate family or friends.

The Judicial Police of Xàbia had taken charge of the investigation, initially revealing that nothing was ruled out, and there had been no evidence that any third parties were involved.

Suzi had lived in Spain for 15 years, running a small business in the area called Plum Paints, that specialised in refurbishing older properties.

The family have advised The Olive Press that they are not willing to comment any further at this time and ask that their privacy is respected.