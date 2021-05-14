MALAGA’S late-night metro service has been restored in response to the opening up of the city’s nightlife.

With the end of the Spanish State of Alarm in Spain and subsequent lift of the night-time curfew in Andalucia, as of today, Friday, the underground trains will once again be operational at weekends and on the eve of public holidays.

The last train will leave at 1:30am from El Perchel, which is the main metro station located under Maria Zambrano RENFE train station, extending the current timetable by an hour and a half.

The capacity limits remain the same as during the state of alarm meaning that all seated seats may be occupied and 75% standing is also allowed inside trains (maximum three people per square metre).

Other measures put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus inside trains and to restore public confidence in the use of public transport are maintained by Fomento and includes daily disinfection using the products recommended by the health authorities with a special attention on handrails, seats and armrests, door operating controls, etc.

Alcohol-based sanitiser dispensers can also be found in the stations, located in the foyers, past the entrance turnstiles and signs have been placed at the main stations to remind people of the interpersonal safety distance.

Additionally, masks are mandatory from the age of 6 and recommended for children between 3 and 5 years old.

According to Spanish health experts, the risk of contagion on public transport is low thanks to the implemented safety measures, as well as improved ventilation systems.

Malaga Metro Timetable:

Monday to Thursday from 06:30 to 23:00 h

Friday and evenings prior to public holidays from 06:30 to 01:30 h

Saturday from 07:00 to 01:30 h

Sunday and public holidays from 07:00 to 23:00 h

