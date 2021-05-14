THE president of the Association of Hotels on the Costa del Sol, José Luque announced yesterday that 43% of the hotels across the region have opened their doors to usher in the summer season.

The 43% joined the other hotels that began opening throughout May as the Costa del Sol hopes to entice holidaymakers in to rescue the 2021 season.

Luque explained that ‘all the five-star’ resorts are now open,’ with 50% of the four-star hotels now accepting tourists, with more expected in the next month.

Hotel owners are confident that the tourists will come, with many recording between 40% and 55% occupancy in the month of May, with some even boasting 65%.

These figures prove promising, with hotels such as the Amare Hotel in Marbella predicting 70% in June and 75% in July and August.

The difficulties of British tourists travelling to Spain has so far not phased the region, with arrivals from France, Netherlands and Norway accounting for 50% of early holidaymakers, with domestic tourists making up the rest.

Domestic tourism is also expected to make a return thanks to the lifting of travel restrictions within Spain.

The opening of the hotels has also had a positive impact on employment in the area, with an expected 66% of jobs to return to the sector.

“We hope to re-employ all of our 50 employees this summer depending on reservations, but so far we have 66% working for us for our opening.” said Tamara Cordero, director of the Melia Hotel Banus in Marbella.

The hotels have reopened as the Junta has announced that it is preparing a €78.2 million aid package for the Andalucian hospitality sector.

Hotels and holiday apartments are penciled in to receive €200 per bed, with a maximum of €200,000 per establishment as part of the rescue scheme.

