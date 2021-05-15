THIS week, flight bookings to Mallorca have soared following the announcement that German citizens will not have to quarantine or present a PCR test on their return home if they have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the German government eased entry restrictions for its travellers, allowing people who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 to enter the country without any obligation to quarantine.

This spells particularly good news for Mallorca, a destination favoured by German tourists, since it is estimated that one-third of the country’s 83 million people have already received at least one dose of a the vaccine according to official government figures.

Eurowings say that with this announcement, the demand for flights by German citizens to the Balearic island has increased by 100% with TUI also confirming a surge in reservations this week.

Hotel bookings have also seen an upward trend with the TravelgateX platform reporting that Mallorca has seen an increase of 22.5% in reservations compared to the previous week, becoming the third community with the most hotel reservations in Spain after Andalucia and the Canary Islands.

Just this week, Balearic president Francina Armengol and tourism minister Iago Negueruela travelled to Berlin on an official tour in aim of driving home the message that the archipelago is a safe destination for travel this summer.

Here, they also revealed a special initiative to cover the cost to repatriate any tourist that is diagnosed with coronavirus while on holiday.

Aptly named the ‘Safety Pack’, the campaign means that the government will pay for the flight home for any traveller that tests positive for COVID-19 while in Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca or Menorca, provided that they quarantine in one of their regulated hotels.

Under the Balearic rules, a COVID-19 positive result means that an individual must quarantine for a minimum of 10 days and if this scenario arises during a holiday, it will likely lead to cancelling a flight home without receiving a refund, a caveat that may put many off from travelling this summer.

