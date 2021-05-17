DEPOPULATION is a very serious threat hanging over many inland towns and villages throughout Spain as a whole and in the Valencia region in particular – and five municipalities in Castellon Province have decided to do something about it.

The local councils of Almedijar/Almedixer, Castellnovo, Caudiel, Geldo and Sot de Ferrer (Alto Palancia) have joined a nationwide drive to attract new residents and prevent the gradual abandonment of the area.

They have joined forces with up to 70 rural towns throughout Spain as part of the Holapueblo project, now in its second year.

Holapueblo is promoted by the supplies companies Red Electrica, Correos and AlmaNatura, aimed at encouraging small businesses and self-employed workers to set up their shop or office in these areas.

Budding entrepreneurs looking to relocate somewhere calmer, less crowded and healthier can apply through the website www.holapueblo.com until June 11.

Almedijar/Almedixer

The site features detailed information and photographs for each of the 70 participating towns, enabling applicants to choose the area that best suits their needs.

Out of all the applications received, a total of 35 will be chosen for individual mentorship to help them develop their business project and select a town in which to set it up.

Spokespeople for Holapueblo highlight the importance of ‘restructuring the balance’ between rural areas and major cities in the fight against climate change, as the current model is said to be unsustainable.

READ MORE: