THE British low-cost airline easyJet is running a ‘Catch your flight’ competition this Thursday in the old town of Malaga City.

To mark the opening of their new base at Malaga airport, the low-cost airline is going to hide five orange-coloured envelopes in well-known places in the streets of the historic center of Malaga.

Each envelope will contain two free round-trip airfares from Malaga airport to any of the European cities in the easyJet network, valid within a year.

To be in with a chance of winning—or rather finding—one of the orange envelopes, keep an eye out on easyJet’s instagram page where clues to the whereabouts of the hidden envelopes will be posted throughout Thursday morning.

For early birds, the first clue will be published at 10am, followed by four more opportunities which will be posted throughout the day; at 11am, 12 midday, 1pm, and 2pm.

The lucky winners will win two free round-trip tickets to one of easyJet’s European destinations, including Bristol, London, Paris or Geneva, valid until May 2022.

According to Javier Gandara, easyJet’s General Manager for Southern Europe, Malaga is ‘the most popular destination in the airline’s network’ and the initiative forms part of easyJet’s promotional campaign for their new operation hub in Spain.

“We are very proud to be able to open a new seasonal base in Malaga which will allow us to strengthen our operations during the peak season. This year will still be atypical, but we are confident that as the vaccination campaigns continue to progress, the recovery of flights will begin with all the security guarantees,” Gandara said.

“Catch your flight is an open invitation to share the celebration of opening of a new base at Malaga together. We are all looking forward to returning to the skies and reuniting family or friends, or for the pure joy of travelling.” he added.

Since it began operating in Malaga in 1999, easyJet has carried more than 36 million passengers to and from the city.

With the opening of the new base in Malaga, which joins Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca, the airline has created a hundred new jobs and strengthens it’s position as Malaga’s third biggest airline.

