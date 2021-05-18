A PREGNANT woman and her her seven-year-old son have been murdered in a horrific gender-violence crime in Mallorca.

The 28-year-old woman, named locally as Warda Ouchene, and her son Mohamed were found dead inside of their apartment in Sa Pobla yesterday evening.

Relatives of the young mother, who was also four months pregnant at the time of her death, were told by her 36-year-old ex-husband that he had killed the pair and that their bodies could be found in the home.

Family members rushed to the property and knocked on the door, but after receiving no response, they looked through the window and saw the lifeless bodies of the woman and her child lying on the floor.

The police were immediatey called and after forcing entry inside, paramedics tragically prnounced both dead at the scene.

A manhunt was then launched to locate the ex-husband who was found hours later in the nearby area.

He has since confessed to killing his former partner and son and has subsequently been charged with murder.

According to Diario de Mallorca, the mother had reported being the victim of domestic abuse at the hands of er ex-husband to police twice before her death.

In response to the atrocity, a minute silence was held this morning in Sa Pobla to pay respects to the two victims.

President Francina Armengol expressed her deep sadness about the murder and said: “No one can remain indifferent to a case like this and together we must put an end to such barbarism.”

Ràbia, tristor i el cor trencat per l'assassinat masclista a Sa Pobla. Perdem una dona i el seu fill. No ho podem permetre, ningú pot ser indiferent davant això. Junts, juntes, hem d'acabar ja amb aquesta barbàrie.



Una abraçada a la seva família i amistats.#NiUnaMenys pic.twitter.com/Q7pXd0XoAQ — Francina Armengol (@F_Armengol) May 17, 2021

The Lobby de Dones charity also expressed their ‘horror and contempt’ for the double murder.

In a statement said: “This is a demonstration of the hatred a man has who cannot bear that a woman chooses to be free and ceases to be owned by them.”

They continued that they would do all that was necessary to find out if any mistakes were made by the authorities to ‘protect the woman and her child’ before their deaths.

