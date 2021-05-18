THE Government of Gibraltar has announced that it will be cutting the price of pre-flight COVID-19 testing in an effort to return travel links to the UK.

Following on from the opening of a safe ‘flight corridor’ between the UK and Gib on May 17, the HM Government of Gibraltar plans to cut testing from £50 to £30.

With travel to the UK necessitating a negative COVID-19 test, the Minister for Tourism, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP said that he has announced the cuts as he understands that it has been a ‘difficult’ year for travellers and residents alike.

Daryanani hopes that the price cut will make the previously expensive and stressful process of flying during the pandemic a little easier.

“With the travel industry looking at ways of reducing costs in general for travel the government sees this reduction as a further assistance to holiday this year”.

GHA card holders can still obtain their tests by booking online at www.covidrapidtest.gi to have them carried out at the airport before flying.

Travellers can also use the service at the Drive-Thru Facility at the same reduced price by visiting covidtravelcertificate@gibraltar.gov.gi

To use this service, it is reminded that you must have on hand: