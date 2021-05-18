MALAGA has broken its all-time record for scorching temperatures in the month of May since official records began in 1942.

The gauge, located at the weather station at the Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport, shot up to 35.4ºC degrees on Sunday, the highest-ever May temperature recorded in the city, surpassing the previous figure of 35ºC set in 1999.

Temperatures were actually even higher in other parts of Malaga city where temperatures as high as 36.6ºC were recorded at the meteorological centre in the El Atabal, however these records are not valid as the Atabal weather station, inaugurated in June 2004, only has a few years of official registered data.

Sunday also saw the arrival of the spring terral wind in the city and the taro mist, which caused a sharp change in temperatures in just a few hours.

The weather phenomenon known as the taro occurs when the impact between the warm air and cool sea surface creates a mass condensation effect. The mist also causes a surge in humidity, reaching 95% and in some parts 100%.

In fact, the record at the airport was reached at 6.15pm after the taro had lowered the thermometers by up to 10ºC in the port area.

The sizzling temperatures were widespread across the entire province, with Coin registering the third highest temperature in Spain, with 36.8ºC degrees on Sunday.

According to Spain’s Met Office, AEMET, the temperature in the Guadalhorce valley was only exceeded in Elche which registered 37.7ºC and Molina de Segura, in Murcia (37.1ºC).

