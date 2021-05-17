TWO self-professed Neo-Nazis have been found guilty of assaulting a black man in a racially motivated attack in Mallorca.

The brutal assault took place in June 2019 inside the Megapark nightclub on the Playa de Palma.

The victim, of Senagalese descent, was working as a security guard at the time and had asked the two German defendants to get off the stage.

As they stepped down from the platform, the victim was knocked to the ground from behind by the two men.

As he lay injured on the floor, he was then repeatedly stamped on by the pair.

At the time of the attack, the defendants were wearing t-shirts adorned with Nazi slogans with witnesses attesting to the fact that the men were shouting racial profanities during their violent assault.

The victim was rushed to hospital, but as a result of his spinal cord being severely damaged, he was left paralysed in one arm and his left leg.

Initially, prosecutors had requested a 26-year prison sentence for the pair, however an agreement was reached upon the guilty verdict.

The defendants were instead handed a two-year suspended sentence alongside having to compensate the victim with €150,000.

Appearing at Palma Court, the victim was described by local press as ‘limping and noticeably thinner than in 2019’.

Speaking to Diario de Mallorca after the conviction, he said: “Now this is over, I just want a new start in life.”

It comes a month after two men were arrested by police in Malaga after allegedly beating up a Nigerian taxi driver when they were told they couldn’t get into his vehicle carrying drinks.

The victim, who also has Spanish nationality, was taken to hospital after suffering kicks and punches all over his body and an ear injury.

The pair allegedly hit the driver with a chair while shouting racial insults at him and were overheard saying: “You are going to take us – with drinks or without drinks – or we will kill you.”

