WITH Gibraltar benefitting from the UK’s advanced vaccination program, the country has returned to ‘normal’ in many areas, but what is needed to visit the iconic region?

Firstly, Gibraltar is open to visitors on a whole, but is mandated by the UK’s traffic light system when it comes to what is needed to enter, but with both the UK and Spain on Gibraltar’s green list, travel restrictions are relatively low.

All arrivals will require some sort of COVID-19 test upon arrival, either a Rapid Flow Test (RFT) or a full PCR test, the former being announced as free of charge for Green list countries by the Gibraltar government last week.

All other arrivals will have to pay £30 for a RFT online when booking.

These can be booked via www.covidrapidtest.gi and will take place at the Testing Service Unit at Gibraltar airport.

These tests are required for any traveller arriving from GREEN list countries and have not visited an AMBER or RED list country in the past 14 days.

They are also required for those who have visited amber or red list countries, but have received both does of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Results of the test are available within 30-60 minutes and travellers will receive confirmation via text and an online certificate will be sent.

WHAT ARE THE REQUIREMENTS FROM EACH TIER COUNTRY? (non-vaccinated)

Arriving from a GREEN list country:

Travellers must book a free Rapid Flow test before arriving in Gibraltar.

The RFT must be taken within 24 hours of arrival

If staying for more than seven days, a second RFT must be taken on Day 5

Arriving from an AMBER list country OR have visited an AMBER list country within 14 days:

You must perform a COVID-19 PCR test before arriving into Gibraltar, either via the Gibraltar Health Authority for GHA card holders or via a private testing centre.

Any visits to AMBER list countries MUST be reported upon arrival.

You will be required to self isolate for 5 days and take a further PCR test on the fifth day, and remain self isolated until results from the second test are received.

You are NOT permitted to use public transport apart from official Gibraltar Taxis tan be booked via phone or email on Tel: (+350) 20070027 / email: taxiassociation@gibtelecom.net

You may be contacted during your stay to ensure you are complying with COVID-19 regulations.

Arriving from a RED list country OR have visited an RED list country within 14 days:

You must perform a COVID-19 PCR test before arriving into Gibraltar, either via the Gibraltar Health Authority for GHA card holders or via a private testing centre.

Any visits to RED list countries MUST be reported upon arrival.

You will be required to self isolate for 10 days and take a further PCR test on the tenth day, and remain self isolated until results from the second test are received.

You are NOT permitted to use public transport apart from official Gibraltar Taxis tan be booked via phone or email on Tel: (+350) 20070027 / email: taxiassociation@gibtelecom.net

You may be contacted during your stay to ensure you are complying with COVID-19 regulations.

WHAT ARE THE REQUIREMENTS FROM EACH TIER COUNTRY? (fully vaccinated)

Arriving from a GREEN list country:

Visitors must carry out a Free of Charge LFT upon arrival

Visitors must also fill in a passenger locator form

Arriving from an AMBER list country OR have visited an AMBER list country within 14 days:

Visitors must carry out a LFT upon arrival costing £30

Visitors must also fill in a passenger locator form

Arrivals will also be required to carry out a further LFT on Day 5.

Arriving from an RED list country OR have visited an RED list country within 14 days:

Visitors must carry out a COVID-19 PCR test

Visitors must also fill in a passenger locator form

Arrivals will also be required to carry out a further COVI1-9 PCT test on Day 5.

FERRY ARRIVALS

Passengers will be limited to just 200 in the Cruise Terminal at any one time

Terminal doors will be left open to provide air flow throughout

Two metre social distancing will be enforced

A maximum of four people will be allowed in the toilet facilities at any one time

Hand sanitisors will be mandatory for anyone entering or leaving the toilet facilities

Despite the Rock being partially open for hikers, various other attractions remain closed until further notice, such as the Gibraltar Nature Reserve and other Upper Rock tourist attractions, except for the Skywalk.

Throughout Gibraltar, mask use is also mandatory in enclosed spaces such as public transport and in shops, and many restrict volume of customers.

For a comprehensive list of countries on the Tier List and an in depth breakdown of travel, please visit https://www.visitgibraltar.gi/covid-19