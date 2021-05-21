MALLORCA is set to see the return of Love Island contestants, thanks to the latest deescalation of COVID-19 travel measures in Spain.

Speaking from Madrid this morning, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said: “I am pleased to inform you that the ministerial order will be officially published today exempting citizens from the UK from temporary restrictions on non-essential trips to Spain.

“I can therefore announce that from next Monday the 24th of May we will be delighted to welcome all UK tourists.

“They are welcome to enter our country without restrictions and without health requirements.”

The relaxation of the rules means that ITV’s hit dating show can go ahead this summer.

While the official launch date is yet to be announced, insiders say Love Island 2021 is set to start filming in late June.

A source told MailOnline, ‘Crew members are scheduled to fly out to Mallorca on June 20, with the series expected to launch a week later.’

But its bad news for the winter series, which has been canned for 2021.

The winter version, which debuted in early 2020 and took place inside a villa in South Africa has been ‘indefinitely postponed’ as bosses put all their energies into the summer series.

