A 51-year-old female paraglider has been found dead in the early hours of Saturday morning after suffering an accident in the town of Ronda in Malaga.

According to the Emergency 112 Andalucia service, the alert of a possible accident was given at 19:30 on Friday evening, after the flight instructor lost contact with the paragiliger who had begun a long-distance flight of 26.25 km between the towns of Algodonales in Cadiz and Ronda in the province of Malaga.

Fire crews, medics and the Guardia Civil’s mountain rescue team, with personnel from Cadiz and Malaga, were swiftly deployed to the area to conduct a search for the missing woman.

The discovery of the female paraglider was finally confirmed at 1:00 am on Saturday morning, in an undisclosed location in Ronda, by a member of the armed forces who was also participating in the search and rescue mission.

The cause of the accident is as yet unknown.

According to a recent study, the paragliding injury rate varies from 120 to 360 per 100 000 jumps with adverse weather conditions as the most important risk factor. Mortality rate of paragliding jumps was reported at 7/100 000.

