BRITISH buyers of Spanish properties say reliable internet services as well as good views and nearby shops are their top three priorities in making a deal.

The findings come in the ‘What Buyers Want’ survey compiled by the Savills Aguirre Newman real estate agency.

The study was done in February and March and it showed that British buyers at 57% are still very much the dominant foreign market for Spanish property purchases.

The figures on a wish-list for a property showed that having a good view came top of the list at 94%.

Easy access to shops and services came in second at 90% with high-speed internet access not far behind at 87%.

Closeness to a beach came fourth with 77%.

The rise in demand for a good internet connection has reflected lifestyle changes in the wake of the pandemic.

The survey suggests 74% of respondents expect to work from their Spanish home on at least one day per week, compared to the pre-pandemic figure of 50%.

There is also a location split based on age, with 73% people aged over 60 going for inland locations, as opposed to 37% of people aged under 40, who want to be close to a beach.

Foreign buyers of Spanish properties are also pressing a greater stall on buying an energy-efficient home with nearly 70% believing that to be a key purchasing factor.

That number leaps up to 87% for people looking to buy a brand-new home.

